Lakers Insider Reveals Where LeBron James Expects to Play Next Season Amid Trade Rumors
The Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to compete for a championship this upcoming season. After being the third seed in the Western Conference, they feel that they are closer than others think.
After being bounced in the first round of the playoffs this past year, they are hoping their holes have been plugged in their roster. In order to do that, LeBron James has to be part of the team.
James' future has been in question since Rich Paul issued a very strange statement to the rest of the NBA world. James has been thrown into trade rumors.
James has a no-trade clause, so he would have to be the one who asks out if anything were to happen. One NBA insider has an update on his future.
According to Dan Woike and Joe Vardon of The Athletic, James should be with the Lakers when training camp opens before the season starts. It would be very surprising if he were moved before the season starts.
Ultimately, this pressure that James is putting on the Lakers is the same kind of thing he does to every team he's been on during his long career. He just wants them to know that he wants to win a title.
The Lakers are starting to build around Luka Doncic and the future of the team, but they still need James on the roster to compete for an NBA championship.
James is frustrated that the team seems so ready to pivot to Doncic being the face of the franchise. He still wants to be considered the most important player on the team.
The Lakers will likely move ahead this season with James on the roster for the entire year. It would be shocking if he didn't end his career with the Lakers.
James likely only has a couple of years left at the most, so he just wants to do whatever it takes to win another title before he retires. His best chance could be in the next couple of years.
This past season with the Lakers, James averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game.
