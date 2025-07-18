Lakers Forward Carted Off Court, Placed in Wheelchair After Devastating Injury in Summer League
Los Angeles Lakers forward Darius Bazley suffered a lower leg injury in the second quarter of the team's Summer League game against the Boston Celtics on Thursday night.
While driving to the basket, Bazley's right leg appeared to collapse under him, and he was down in immediate pain.
Bazley had to be taken to the locker room in a wheelchair in an unfortunate scene in Las Vegas.
Bazley is in the midst of an impressive Summer League performance, averaging 7.0 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game entering Thursday. Bazley already had eight points and four rebounds on 3-of-4 shooting Thursday night.
Bazley, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Utah Jazz. He was then traded multiple times before winding up with the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he spent the first three and a half years of his career. Since, Bazley has bounced around the league, spending time with the Phoenix Suns, Philadelphia 76ers and Jazz, before playing overseas.
In 237 NBA games across five seasons, Bazley has averaged 8.9 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.
