Lakers Don’t Sign Damian Lillard, Who Joins West Rival in $42 Million Deal
The Los Angeles Lakers won't be signing veteran All-Star guard Damian Lillard, who inked a three-year, $42 million contract with the Portland Trail Blazers Thursday.
The deal is expected to include a player option in 2027-28 and a no-trade clause, per NBA insider Shams Charania.
Lillard will return to Portland, where he spent the first 11 seasons of his career with the Blazers. The Lakers had been linked to Lillard, who was waived by the Milwaukee Bucks earlier this month.
Lillard will use the upcoming season to rehabilitate a torn Achilles tendon, but will return to the place he called home for over a decade. The All-Star's family and kids reside in Portland, which was an important factor in Lillard's decision this summer.
Charania revealed Lillard received a number of mid-level exception and minimum offers from NBA contenders. Perhaps the Lakers could have made an offer, but it remains uncertain how strong the team's interest was in Lillard.
The Blazers franchise icon had multiple meetings with general manager Joe Cronin and head coach Chauncey Billups, cementing a new deal which was forged in recent weeks.
Portland traded Lillard in September 2023 for Jrue Holiday, Toumani Camara and more. Then, the Blazers traded Holiday to the Boston Celtics for Robert Williams III, Malcolm Brogdon and more.
Now, the Blazers have both Lillard and Holiday along with Williams, Camara, a 2029 first-round pick and two Bucks swaps.
Last season, Lillard averaged 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game with the Bucks. The guard shot 44.8 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from deep.
The 2024-25 season consisted of mutlipe health setbacks for Lillard. In March, Lillard was ruled out indefintely with deep vein thrombosis in his right calf.
Lillard returned just before the postseason, but sustained a torn Achilles in the first round of the playoffs against the Indiana Pacers.
The biggest question surrounding the Lakers this summer is the future of LeBron James; however, it's evident the organization is beginning a new era in Hollywood with Luka Doncic at the helm.
