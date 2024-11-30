How Many Points Did Bronny James Score in Lakers Loss to Thunder?
The Los Angeles Lakers took on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night and dropped their third game in the last four overall contests. It was a close game throughout but the Thunder were able to pull away at the end.
Los Angeles now holds a record of 11-8 for the season but they know that they can play better. The Lakers have struggled in the past week or so, especially on the defensive end of the floor.
Star Anthony Davis has seemingly come back down to Earth in regards to his play, scoring 15 points and grabbing 12 rebounds against the Thunder. The Lakers need him to play better every single night so when he has an off-shooting night, it is detrimental to the team's chances.
But as always, one of the biggest wonders from fans was whether rookie guard Bronny James would enter the game. Unfortunately, he didn't take the court in this contest.
James has been dealing with an injury that has kept him out of both NBA and G League games. The Lakers have only allowed him to play for the South Bay Lakers in their home games, a move that has been heavily criticized and discussed around NBA circles.
Many believe that Los Angeles shouldn't give the rookie any preferential treatment when it comes to games played, especially considering that he hasn't earned anything yet. But the Lakers are adamant that it's the plan that they want to continue with.
Los Angeles believes that James will eventually develop into an impactful player at the NBA level. The team is planning on giving him the time and space that he needs to grow into the player they need him to be.
James has shown good instincts on the defensive end of the floor, continuing his strength from his days in college. But his offensive game is still a major work in progress and shows a glaring weakness that he will need to work on.
If James can't get his offensive game up to par, the Lakers could have to make some tough decisions down the line. The team is giving him all the chances to succeed and now it will be up to him to fully take advantage of this opportunity presented in front of him.
