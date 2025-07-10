How to Watch Lakers vs Mavericks Summer League: Bronny James vs Cooper Flagg
Las Vegas Summer League is officially underway on Thursday, and it will kick off with a bang. The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Dallas Mavericks, which will be the hottest ticket in town.
It’s the highly anticipated clash between two familiar Western Conference foes. While stars like LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis, and Kyrie Irving won’t take the floor, fans in attendance will still be treated to a glimpse of the league’s potential future, with Bronny James and No. 1 overall pick and rookie sensation Cooper Flagg headlining the action.
The two are among the most prominent players in the league for very different reasons. Although Bronny still has a lot to improve on regarding his game, he attracts a great deal of attention in the basketball realm, mainly due to who his father is.
As for Flagg, he appears to be the truth. The former Duke Blue Devil is coming off an incredible freshman season and will look to set the league on fire with a team that can compete for a title this upcoming season.
Flagg will make his highly anticipated Summe League debut, while Bronny will play in his second consecutive Summer League games before he officially enters his sophomore season in the NBA.
Last season, Bronny didn't have the best rookie season, as he was limited to 27 games and averaged 2.3 points per game, 0.7 rebounds, and 0.8 assists in 6.7 minutes of action.
This upcoming season, the expectation is he will improve his game, and if that is the case, he could see an increased role in Los Angeles.
Many will be tuned into the game. Game time is at 5 p.m. PT, with the two squaring off at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. The game will be televised on ESPN, but for those who prefer to stream it, it will be on fuboTV or ESPN+.
The Lakers are the favorites in this matchup with a -3.5 spread, according to ESPN Bet. The over/under is set at 177.5, and the moneyline favors the Lakers at -170.
Although this game is a Summer League one, the bets are still flying.
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visitLos Angeles Lakers on SI.