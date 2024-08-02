Lakers News: How to Watch LeBron James, Anthony Davis' Next Olympic Game vs Puerto Rico
The Los Angeles Lakers are well-represented in the 2024 Paris Olympics.
A pair of All-NBA Los Angeles superstars, combo forward LeBron James and center Anthony Davis, have already emerged as two of the best players on a Team USA men's basketball squad loaded with All-Stars.
The 6-foot-9 James is a full-time starter and has emerged as a size mismatch nightmare for opposing squads, thanks to his height, strength, length and speed. The 20-time All-Star looked like Team USA's de facto closer in the program's five exhibition game bouts, all wins, thanks to some clutch fourth quarter heroics. The return of Phoenix Suns All-NBA power forward Kevin Durant from a calf injury has changed that hierarchy a bit, as one of the best pure scorers in league history has suddenly become the club's most reliable game option.
Still, James has scored in double digits for both games. The 20-time All-Star is averaging 16.5 points, 7.0 assists and 7.0 rebounds per game across Team USA's two blowout victories thus far, against Team Serbia and Team South Sudan.
Davis, meanwhile, has been toggled between starting and bench roles for Team USA by head coach Steve Kerr. Most recently, he did draw the starting center nod for the club's second straight pool play victory, a 103-86 decimation of Team South Sudan on Wednesday. Through Team USA's first two in-competition games, the 6-foot-10 big man is averaging 7.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, two assists, one block, and one steal.
Plodding Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, who after all was the 2023 NBA MVP, did not play a single second against the speedy South Sudan squad. Kerr has already indicated that he intends to once again start Embiid and Boston Celtics wing Jrue Holiday over Davis and Boston forward Jayson Tatum for Team USA's next game, an early morning matchup with Team Puerto Rico slated for Saturday.
So how can fans tune in to the action?
The matchup will tip off on Saturday at 8:15 a.m. PT/11:15 a.m. ET, and will be broadcast on NBC and its streaming affiliate, Peacock. Pesky New Orleans Pelicans point guard Jose Alvarado leads this year's iteration of Team Puerto Rico, which has gone winless thus far.
Team USA has won its two matchups by an average margin of 21.5 points.
