Lakers News: Anthony Davis Promoted to Starter in Team USA Olympics Win vs South Sudan
All-NBA Second Team Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis and All-Star Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo have both roundly outplayed Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid throughout the early phase of the 2024 Paris Olympics. So why was Embiid, who is clearly out of shape and can't defend anyone, still starting for Team USA head coach Steve Kerr, through five exhibition games and the Americans' first group play game?
Given that the 7-foot superstar was the 2023 league MVP, it seems likely the Golden State Warriors coach didn't want to ruffle his feathers. But after Embiid scored four points, struggled on both sides of the floor, and had to be benched late by Kerr in favor of Davis and Adebayo, it did feel like a change was needed.
And a change is what he gave basketball fans on Wednesday.
In a 103-86 victory over Team South Sudan, Kerr opted to start Davis at last. Embiid didn't log a single second off the bench.
"This is the fastest team in the tournament we're going to play," Kerr said, per David Suggs of The Sporting News. "We wanted to match up. They made 14 threes against us in London [during a narrow 101-100 exhibition game Team USA win]. The whole game today was going to be about switching and staying in front of people."
"Last game, we had a champion and an All-NBA guy [Boston Celtics power forward Jayson Tatum] not play any minutes, and tonight we had an MVP not play any minutes," Kerr added. "They didn’t complain. We had guys who stepped up and filled those roles perfectly."
Davis finished with eight points on 4-of-7 shooting, seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 19 minutes. Los Angeles combo forward LeBron James, who also started, scored 12 points while shooting 5-of-9 from the field and 2-of-3 from the foul line. James also pulled down seven rebounds and dished out five assists (against six turnovers).
Former Lakers backup big man Wenyen Gabriel started at center for South Sudan, scored two points on 1-of-3 shooting while grabbing a team-most 10 rebounds, plus one block and an assist.
