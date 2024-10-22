Lakers Injury Report: After Missing Preseason Games, Austin Reaves Reveals Game 1 Status
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves is ready to play in the Lakers' season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday. Reaves missed two preseason games as he dealt with a mild ankle injury. On Monday, Reaves said his ankle felt "great" and that he was set for Tuesday's game, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic.
Reaves missed the Lakers preseason game against the Bucks as well as their final preseason game against the Golden State Warriors on Friday. The Lakers had planned to rest Reaves during that final preseason game anyway, as none of the team's starters played.
Over the four preseason games he did appear in, Reaves averaged 14 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game.
As the 26-year-old enters his fourth season with the Lakers, Reaves believes the team needs to get off to a faster start to see better success this season.
“Yeah, I feel like last couple of years we’ve been playing catch-up,” Reaves said on Monday, via Buha. “We haven’t had strong first parts of the year. I think that’s a big component of having a good year — getting out on a good note and continuing that.
“We have three games at home," Reaves said. "Try to go win all of them. And then I think we’re an every-other-day road trip. The first one of the year. I think it’s tough to play catch-up in the NBA because it’s so fatiguing. Not just on your body but mentally. So I think an early good start would be good for us.”
The Lakers began the 2023-24 season 3-5, losing two of their first three games to start the year. The season prior provided an even rougher start as the Lakers lost each of the first five games, and 10 of their first 12 games overall. Though the Lakers did end up advancing to the Western Conference Finals that season, they had to claw their way into the playoffs that year. Only four Lakers players remain from the opening night roster of that 2022-23 club: Reaves, ostensible 3-and-D swingman Max Christie, plus All-Stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Having Reaves ready for the season opener should help, though the Lakers will be without three role players to start the season. Jarred Vanderbilt, Christian Wood, and Christian Koloko will all be unavailable will not play against Minnesota.
