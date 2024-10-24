Lakers Injury Report: Guard Doubtful, Multiple Big Men Ruled Out For Suns Game
The Los Angeles Lakers could miss as many as four role players in their matchup against the Phoenix Suns on Friday, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic.
Buha reports that second-year point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino has been listed as doubtful with an illness. All three of the Lakers' two-way signings — guard Quincy Olivari, forward Armel Traoré and center Christian — will be unavailable. Olivari and Traoré will be with the Lakers' G League affiliate squad, the South Bay Lakers. Koloko, however, is still waiting for the green light from the NBA to suit up.
Power forward/center Christian Wood and combo forward Jarred Vanderbilt, both recovering from surgeries, remain out.
