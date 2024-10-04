Lakers Injury Report: LeBron James' Status For Preseason Debut Determined
Will The King suit up in Palm Desert on Friday?
In this story:
On the cusp of his record-tying 22nd NBA season, 20-time All-Star Los Angeles Lakers combo forward LeBron James' status for his team's Friday night preseason debut, against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Palm Desert, has been determined.
Sources inform Dave McMenamin of ESPN that the four-time league MVP, currently the league's oldest active player at age 39, will not suit up for what is, after all, a meaningless exhibition matchup.
This article will be updated...
More Lakers:JJ Redick Hints at All-Stars' Status For Preseason Opening Games
Published |Modified