Internal Belief In Core Group Fueling Lakers Inactivity This Offseason
The summer for the Los Angeles Lakers hasn't been very active, with the team only re-signing their own free agents. Despite an early playoff exit with the current roster, Los Angeles seems like they may enter next season with a similar team.
The roster still has stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis on it but the lack of well-rounded players around them is telling. The team did bring in new head coach JJ Redick to maximize this group and there may be a reason that Los Angeles hasn't made any significant changes this offseason.
According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, there is an internal belief in this core group. The front office may believe that this team can win and with a new coach, they want to see how things unfold before making big changes.
"There is an internal sense that with Redick fine-tuning the team’s overall structure, better health for some of their role players (Jarred Vanderbilt and Gabe Vincent) and the additional continuity of most of this group being together for parts of three seasons, the Lakers aren’t that far away from competing with the West’s best."
Los Angeles showed last season that they were a good, not great team. But with more health from role players, maybe things could be different.
However, both James and Davis were relatively healthy last season and Los Angeles still entered the postseason as the 7th seed in the Western Conference. Other teams have gotten better this summer so Los Angeles may want to make some type of move to upgrade the team.
If they don't, it could be more of the same next season. Los Angeles owes it to the two stars to build a better roster but it could be a long summer of waiting for the team.
