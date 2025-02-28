Is Anthony Edwards Playing vs Lakers? Timberwolves Reveal Final Injury Report
The Los Angeles Lakers are set to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight and face a hobbled Minnesota team.
The Timberwolves will be without their top two frontcourt players, Rudy Gobert and Julius Randle, against the undersized Lakers.
However, they will have their best player and superstar guard, Anthony Edwards, on the court. The Timberwolves All-Star has been upgraded from questionable to available against the Lakers in Los Angeles.
Edwards has only missed two games this season, which will continue to be the case.
The 23-year-old last appeared on the court in the T-Wolves' last game on Monday against the top seed in the West, the Oklahoma City Thunder. In that contest, Edwards was solid, recording 17 points on a poor 5-for-15 shooting from the field, 13 rebounds, eight assists, and one block in 36 minutes of action.
The three-time All-Star has been incredible this season, recording 27.5 points per game, 6.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting 43.6 percent from the field and 40.6 percent from three in 57 games and 36.8 minutes.
The Georgia native will play in his 17th career game against the Lakers, where he has been held under his normal averages. In his career against L.A., Edwards averages 22.0 points per game, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.4 assists.
In three games this season, he is averaging 19.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and one steal while shooting 37.9 percent from the field and 32 percent from three.
All eyes will be on Edwards in the matchup, as the T-Wolves don't have any other elite offensive threats on their side.
So far in the season, the Timberwolves lead the season series 2-1. After the Lakers won the first game of the season over Minnesota, the Timberwolves responded by winning the next two, both at the Target Center.
The season series finale will be tonight, and L.A. will look to come away with the tie.
The Lakers have a good chance to do that, having a -6.5 spread.
L.A. will also look to extend their winning streak to four games and look for their 16th win in their last 20 games.
Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. PT.
