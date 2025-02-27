Anthony Edwards Injury Status For Lakers vs Timberwolves
The Los Angeles Lakers will be taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight as they look to keep their winning ways going strong. Los Angeles is coming off an emotional win over the Dallas Mavericks earlier this week and they will try to send Minnesota packing with a loss.
The Timberwolves enter this game with a few players on the injury report but none are as notable as star Anthony Edwards. Edwards has been listed as questionable for this game against the Lakers so his playing status is in danger.
The star guard has been dealing with some right calf soreness so his status for this game is in question. We should know closer to game start whether Edwards will be able to suit up for the contest.
If Edwards can't play, Minnesota will be very shorthanded for this game. The star is the engine that makes the Timberwolves offense tick so without him, it could be a long night for Minnesota.
For the year, Edwards has averaged 27.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. The All-Star guard is a dynamic scorer and is capable of taking over a game at any time due to his explosiveness.
The Lakers have been on a roll of late, winning three in a row. Los Angeles has won eight of their last 10 games overall and they currently occupy the fifth spot within the Western Conference standings.
Minnesota sits in seventh place within the West standings so this game could have some implications on playoff seeding. If the Lakers can come away with the win, it could help them down the line as it would continue to separate them from the Timberwolves in the standings.
The Lakers are currently 4.5 games up on the Timberwolves in the standings as they enter this game tonight. Los Angeles should be ready to go and they have a fairly small injury report heading into this contest.
