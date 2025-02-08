Is Austin Reaves Playing? Lakers Release Injury Report vs Pacers
The Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to keep up their stellar play. They have won eight of their last nine games, and that's even before they made the trade for Luka Doncic.
Los Angeles is looking to win again against the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers are the hottest team in the league, winning 14 of their last 18 games.
The Lakers were hoping to have Doncic make his Lakers debut in this game on Saturday afternoon. Instead, he will miss the game and likely will make his debut on Monday against the Jazz.
Read more: Luka Doncic Injury Status for Lakers vs Pacers
Doncic isn't the only player who will miss this game. LeBron James is also out for this game due to an ankle injury.
That means the Lakers are going to be without their two best players in this game. Another critical player has also found himself on the injury report before the game.
Austin Reaves is on the injury report for this game as well. He was listed as questionable due to a left elbow contusion. But he will play.
Having some of their best players out will make it very tough for the Lakers to win this game, even if it is at home. The Pacers are only missing Myles Turner, who is out due to a cervical strain.
ESPN flexed into this game because they thought it was going to be Doncic's debut game for the Lakers. Now, they get a game without some of the best players from either team.
More Lakers news: Rob Pelinka Shares Long-Term Thoughts on Mark Williams With Lakers
Los Angeles is hoping to have a healthier team in the next few days. That should give them a better idea of how well Doncic fits with the rest of the roster.
The Lakers are fifth in the Western Conference standings, but it's a very crowded conference. They sit just 1.5 games behind the Nuggets for third.
If they can keep up this great stretch of play, they might be able to catch the Nuggets for that spot in the standings. That could give them a more favorable matchup.
Reaves is averaging 18.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game this season.
More Los Angeles Lakers news: Lakers Signing New Guard Following Active Trade Deadline
Did Lakers Do Enough to Truly Compete For NBA Title at Trade Deadline?
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.