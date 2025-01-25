Is Draymond Green Playing vs Lakers? Warriors Release Injury Report vs LA
The Los Angeles Lakers will face their conference rivals, the Golden State Warriors, for the second time this season.
This primetime matchup on Saturday will tip off the Lakers' six-game annual Grammy road trip.
The Lakers will look for a successful one as they continue to climb the gauntlet that is the Western Conference standings. One stretch of bad games could be all the difference, but so could one stretch of good games.
The margin for error is thin in the West, and games like these could make all the difference in the world. The Lakers appear to be a healthy bunch heading into this contest, but the same cannot be said for their opponents.
The Warriors will be without their star forward and four-time champion, Draymond Green. Green is ruled out and will miss his fourth consecutive game due to a mild left calf strain, according to the league's latest injury report.
Green was forced to exit in the first quarter of Sunday's 122-114 win over the Wizards.
After Green exited early Sunday, Gui Santos opened the second half with Golden State's starting unit, and Santos, Kevon Looney, and other reserves could benefit from expanded roles while Green is sidelined.
The Warriors have a 1-2 record thus far without Green in this stretch. Green's next opportunity to step on the court will be on Tuesday when Golden State faces the Utah Jazz at home.
The Warriors are on a six-game homestand, and their game tonight against the Lakers will be their second.
This will be the Lakers and Warriors second matchup of the season. The Lakers will look to record a 2-0 record against their conference rivals. They first met last month on Christmas Day.
The Lakers came out on top, 115-113, thanks to the heroics of Austin Reaves in the final seconds.
Green had a solid game by his standards when he first met with the Lakers this season. He recorded only three points on 1-for-6 shooting from the field, 10 rebounds, six assists, and four blocks in 34 minutes of action.
The Lakes are favorites in this contest with a -1.5 spread.
The Warriors are shooting 44.6 percent from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 47.5 percent the Lakers allow to opponents.
The Lakers average 12.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 13.7 per game the Warriors allow.
The Lakers went over their average on Thursday when they made 15-of-35 threes for 42.9 percent.
