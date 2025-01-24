Lakers Rumors: Latest Update on Trade Deadline Plans Won't Make LA Fans Happy
The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be one of the more active teams ahead of the upcoming NBA trade deadline. Los Angeles has been linked in multiple rumors all season long and it could lead them to pulling the trigger on another deal.
The team has already landed veteran wing defender Dorian Finney-Smith and guard Shake Milton but the Lakers may need more. This team wants to win another NBA title and they seem to be at least one piece away from truly contending for a championship.
However, the latest update on the trade deadline plans for the Lakers isn't exactly what fans will want to hear. NBA insider Brian Windhorst of ESPN reported that the Lakers have shown little sign of aggression in getting a deal done.
“The Lakers' recent discussions with teams show little sign of aggression, sources say, and those actions speak to their concern level about their stars at the moment. The Lakers have shown a reticence to put their future first-round picks into trades in recent seasons, and there's no indication that position has shifted.”
The Lakers' two stars, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, have both called for the team to be more aggressive in adding talent. But it seems that the front office may not listen and could hold onto the few draft picks that the team has to work with.
Los Angeles has two tradeable first-round draft picks, 2029 and 2031. The team has been hesitant to use these picks in a trade unless the player that they get back is truly a game-changing piece.
However, with the prices on the trade market, the Lakers may need to part with at least one first-round pick if they want to make any deal of substance. But for now, it seems that Los Angeles is just fine with the team that they have in place.
It remains to be seen if this thinking will backfire but the Lakers should be looking to make at least one more trade. It could be the difference between another early playoff exit or a deep playoff run this season.
