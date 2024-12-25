Is LeBron James Playing? Full Lakers vs Warriors Christmas Day Injury Report
Both of the Los Angeles Lakers' All-Stars could miss out on Wednesday's Christmas tilt against the Golden State Warriors.
According to the league's latest injury report, All-NBA Los Angeles power forward LeBron James (left foot injury management) and All-NBA Los Angeles center Anthony Davis (left shoulder contusion) are both considered questionable to suit up, as the 16-13 Lakers square off against the 15-13 Warriors.
Reserve point guard D'Angelo Russell is the other key rotation player who's considered questionable to suit up. The 6-foot-2 backup departed L.A.'s 117-114 defeat loss on Monday to the Detroit Pistons late in the fourth quarter, and headed straight for the club's locker room.
He ended the game with five points on 1-of-5 shooting from the floor (1-of-4 from deep) and 2-of-2 shooting from the foul line, plus five assists, across 16 minutes of action off the bench.
Elsewhere on Los Angeles, the club's long-term big man absences remain unchanged. Center/power forward Christian Wood and power forward Jarred Vanderbilt — recovering from a left knee surgery and a right foot surgery, respectively — will continue to see their 2024-25 season debuts delayed through Christmas. Center Jaxson Hayes, who hasn't played since November 26 with a right ankle sprain/contusion, will also continue to sit.
In Monday's tilt, Los Angeles head coach J.J. Redick cut his lineup to nine players — current starters James, Davis, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura and shooting guard Max Christie. Off the bench, he played forward Cam Reddish, Russell, point guard Gabe Vincent, and rookie swingman Dalton Knecht. Hachimura and James played spot small-ball center minutes. Two-way center Christian Koloko is the only other healthy, traditional option at the five, but he's not getting much run.
For Golden State, only guard Gary Payton II is questionable to play with a left calf contusion. Everyone else is available.
The Warriors started off the season strong, but are in a bit of a skid recently. They've gone 3-7 across their last 10 contests, and though they just traded to acquire ex-Lakers guard Dennis Schröder from the Brooklyn Nets, he's struggled to integrate himself with the roster so far. In his three Warriors games starting next to 10-time All-NBA guard Stephen Curry, Schröder is averaging 7.7 points on .276/.091/.750 shooting splits, 3.7 assists, 1.3 rebounds and 0.7 steals a night. He's still a high-level point-of-attack defender. But his offense isn't there yet. Hopefully for L.A.'s sake, it'll wait a few games to show up.
