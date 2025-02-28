Is LeBron James Playing? Lakers Release Injury Report vs Timberwolves
The Los Angeles Lakers are set to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in their 57th game of the 2024-25 season.
The Lakers will look for their 36th win of the season and their 21st win in front of their home crowd. This game is the second of a six-game homestand for L.A. and will look to move to 2-0.
The Lakers will have their hands full against a Timberwolves team that is looking to move up in the standings and avoid the play-in. Minnesota is currently the No. 7 seed in the loaded West.
As for the Lakers, they are looking to move up, as high as the two seed, when it is all said and done.
For this matchup, the Lakers are in a great position to do just that, as they will have their superstar forward, LeBron James.
James has been upgraded from probable to available on Thursday night.
James has been a mainstay on the injury report due to a foot issue, and this will remain the case for the rest of the season.
James will suit up Thursday for the Lakers against the Timberwolves despite continuing to deal with soreness in his left foot.
The superstar forward is coming off an impressive performance in Tuesday's win against the Mavericks, recording a double-double with 27 points and 12 rebounds. James took over in the fourth quarter of that game, recording 16 points on 7-for-9 shooting from the field in the final 12 minutes.
James has only missed four games this season. He is averaging 24.7 points per game, 7.8 rebounds, 8.7 assists, and 0.9 steals while shooting 52 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from three in 52 games and 34,6 minutes of action.
James will suit up for his 53rd game of the season.
The Lakers enter this matchup as the favorites with a -6.5 spread.
L.A. has won three consecutive games and will look for their fourth consecutive on Thursday. The Lakers are 23-12 in conference matchups. Los Angeles has a 3-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
The Timberwolves are 24-16 in Western Conference play. Minnesota averages 112.1 points and has outscored opponents by 3.1 points per game.
L.A. has been red-hot in their last 10 games, recording an 8-2 record while averaging 118.2 points, 46.3 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 8.3 steals, and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.7 percent from the field.
