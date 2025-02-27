LeBron James Injury Status For Lakers vs Timberwolves
The Los Angeles Lakers are playing some of the best basketball in the NBA. They have won nine of their last 11 games, even going back before Luka Doncic started playing.
Now that Doncic is starting to shake off the rust, they expect to be playing even better. The Lakers are just starting to get him going now that he is off a minute restriction.
Having Doncic and LeBron James on the court at the same time has taken an adjustment for both players, but it seems to be working out now. They are starting to figure things out.
James has been nursing a foot injury almost all season long. In fact, he decided not to play in the All-Star Game because of that injury.
He is on the injury report again ahead of their matchup with the Timberwolves. He is listed as probable because of left foot injury management.
This is the same designation that James has had for most of the games this season. Adding Doncic to the roster also helps them in games that James can't play in.
Doncic gives them another ball-handler who can create for others and is possibly better at that than James at this point in his career. James also understands that it's much more important for him to be healthy closer to the playoffs than it is right now.
The Lakes are trying to make a run for the second seed of the Western Conference. They are just two games behind the Grizzlies and the Nuggets for that second seed.
That's why Thursday night's matchup against the Timberwolves is so important. They have to be able to beat good teams in order to make that final run.
James has shown that he is still one of the best players in the league when he is healthy. The Lakers are very excited to get a game when Doncic and James have a great game together.
So far this year, James is averaging 24.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.7 assists per game.
