Lakers Crowd Erupts With Chant Aimed at Mavericks GM Nico Harrison
Los Angeles Lakers fans wanted to give Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison a warm welcome to their arena and city, and they did just that in the first half.
While the newest Lakers superstar guard, Luka Dončić, was shooting free throws in the second quarter, fans erupted with a chant aimed at Harrison.
Jovan Buha of The Athletic shared via X.
Harrison traded Dončić to L.A. earlier this month in one of the more shocking and stunning trades in arguably all of sports.
The trade shocked everyone in the sports world, and the running joke on social media is that Harrison did all he could to help the Lakers by trading away Dončić and not getting the best possible package back for him.
Nonetheless, the damage is done, and while the trade was almost a month ago, some cannot believe Harrison wanted Dončić gone.
There were whispers around the league suggesting that Dallas’ decision-makers, specifically Harrison, no longer wanted the Mavericks to 'orbit' around Dončić and had grown determined to trade him by this summer if a deal couldn't materialize prior to this year's trade deadline.
He was not the only one to say something negative toward the 25-year-old star. Mavericks governor Patrick Dumont took a massive shot at the five-time All-Star while he was out the door.
"If you look at the greats in the league, the people you and I grew up with — [Michael] Jordan, [Larry] Bird, Kobe [Bryant], Shaq [O’Neal] — they worked really hard, every day, with a singular focus to win," Dumont said.
The Mavericks got what they wanted, and the Lakers ended up with an all-time talent and potentially the face of their franchise for the next decade.
More Lakers: Watch Lakers’ Heartfelt Video Tribute to Former Star Anthony Davis
Mark Cuban Spotted Courtside for Lakers vs. Mavericks Showdown
Mavericks GM Nico Harrison Will Attend Battle vs Lakers, Luka Doncic in Person
Lakers vs Nuggets Game Pulls in Incredibly Massive Viewership Nationwide
For more Lakers news, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI