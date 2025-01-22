Is LeBron James Playing? Lakers vs Wizards Injury Report Released
The Los Angeles Lakers are set to take on the lowly Washington Wizards in what will be their second-to-last home game before they embark on a six-game road trip.
The Lakers will look for their 23rd win of the season and their 15th in front of their home crowd.
These are crucial games the Lakers must come out on top of as they look to climb their way in the Western Conference standings.
They must win this game, and luckily, they will have their superstar forward, LeBron James, on the court.
James, who was on the injury report due to left foot injury management, has been upgraded to available.
James continues to appear on the team's injury report but didn't appear to be in any danger of sitting out Tuesday's clash. The expectation was that the team would officially clear him closer to tipoff, which ended up being the case.
The 40-year-old superstar was seen at the Ohio State vs. Notre Dame National Championship on Monday night in Atlanta, Georgia. He was seen sporting Ohio State gear, as he holds that team near and dear to his heart.
While that was all fun and games for James, it is now back to work as they look to get back in the win column.
The last time we saw James on the court, he was solid, but the rest of the team wasn't. He recorded 25 points to lead the team and game, shooting 9-for-20 from the field, five rebounds, 11 assists, three steals, and one block in 35 minutes of action.
For the first time this season, the Lakers were defeated by their cross-town rivals, the Los Angeles Clippers and this contest could have been worse. No other Laker scored more than 20 points, and the bench combined for 18 points between six players.
The page has now turned, and they'll look to do just that. The Wizards have lost 10 games in a row, and the Lakera cannot squander this opportunity.
The Lakers are 14-6 in home games. Los Angeles is seventh in the Western Conference, with 26.4 assists per game, and James is averaging 8.9.
As for the Wizards, they are 1-17 on the road. Washington allows the most points in the league, giving up 122.8 points while allowing opponents to shoot 47.6 percent.
The Lakers are heavy favorites in this matchup with a -13.5 spread.
