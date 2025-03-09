Is LeBron James Playing vs Celtics? Lakers Reveal Final Injury Report
The Los Angeles Lakers will begin their four-game road trip on Saturday night, taking on their most hated and storied rival, the Boston Celtics.
The Lakers will travel to Boston for the first and only time this season. However, if everything pans out for the two teams, this may not be the last time we see them face off this season. Regardless, this is the season finale, in which L.A. will look to sweep the Celtics.
The Lakers defeated the Celtics in front of the home fans on Jan. 23. L.A. dominated that matchup, but this one is expected to be a completely different contest.
While the Celtics are a similar bunch, the Lakers are a different team, now led by their new superstar, Luka Dončić. Los Angeles is a different team, but they'll look for the same result from when the teams last played each other.
The Lakers will search for their ninth consecutive win and the season series sweep. Luckily, they'll have their superstar forward, LeBron James, for his matchup.
After landing on the injury report listed as probable, he has been upgraded to available and will start for the purple and gold.
James continues to receive probable tags due to a nagging foot issue but hasn't missed a game since Feb. 8. That will remain the case Saturday night. In the superstar forward's 11 outings since then, he has displayed impressive efficiency, posting 52.8/39.0/82.5 shooting splits.
The last time James was on the court, he was a headache for the opponents and he was efficient. He recorded 31 points on 11-of-23 shooting from the field, 12 rebounds, eight assists, and one block across 44 minutes during Thursday's 113-109 overtime victory over the New York Knicks.
James has been incredible this season, defying the odds of what a 40-year-old should look like on the basketball court. James is averaging 25.1 points per game, 8.1 rebounds, 8.5 assists, and 0.9 steals while shooting 51.8 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from three in 57 games and 34.9 minutes of action.
The 21-time All-Star will play in his 58th game this season.
The Lakers enter this game as the road underdogs with a +7.5 spread.
Boston will look for their fourth consecutive win and 22nd on the parquet floor. The Lakers will look for their 41st win of the season and 16th on the road.
