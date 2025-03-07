Jayson Tatum Says There Is No Rivalry With Lakers
The upcoming matchup between the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night is more than just another regular-season game.
With both teams sitting comfortably in second place in their respective conferences, this showdown is a pivotal moment for both franchises. As the regular season draws to a close, both teams are battling to hold onto their top spots as other contenders lurk, eager to capitalize on any slip-ups.
More Lakers: Lakers Could Go After Chris Paul This Summer
This game is more than just a contemporary contest—it's a peek into what could be an epic playoff clash.
Historically, the Celtics and Lakers have represented two of the NBA's most iconic franchises, with an intense rivalry that has defined the league for decades. With a combined 34 championships between them, the Celtics and Lakers rivalry has spanned generations, featuring countless memorable postseason battles, including the 2008 NBA Finals, where the Celtics emerged victorious.
The drama between these two teams has shaped the narrative of the league, with both fanbases fervently supporting their squads in one of the NBA's fiercest competitions.
However, the modern rivalry, as it stands today, is not viewed the same way by all players.
Jayson Tatum, the Celtics’ star forward and current face of the franchise, caused a stir ahead of the game by downplaying the idea of a current rivalry with the Lakers. While acknowledging the historic significance of the matchup, Tatum made it clear that his focus lies elsewhere.
“I mean, I obviously understand the history between the Lakers and Celtics,” Tatum said. “I would say from my time in the league, I wouldn’t look at the Lakers as rivals. We only play them twice. The teams that we play over and over again in the playoffs—Philly would be one of them, and the other teams as well.”
More Lakers: Fans React to Lakers' LeBron James, Stephen A Smith Viral Courtside Confrontation
Tatum’s comment reflects the shift in the league’s dynamics over the years.
While the Celtics and Lakers still carry the weight of their legendary past, the NBA’s landscape has changed. The frequency of encounters between the two teams has decreased, and rivalries are now more likely to form with teams they face more frequently, like the Philadelphia 76ers.
Tatum’s Celtics just took down the 76ers in a hard-fought game, and for him, that was more of a rivalry.
Even with Tatum’s take, there’s still an undeniable respect and competitiveness between the two teams, something that’s impossible to ignore given the rich history between the franchises.
As Tatum himself put it, “You respect and understand the history and all the guys that wore the Lakers and Celtics uniform and what it means for the game of basketball and the NBA.”
Regardless of whether it’s a rivalry in the traditional sense, fans are sure to see a thrilling contest on the floor as both teams chase their championship dreams.
With LeBron James and Luka Doncic now part of the Lakers, this meeting will carry an extra layer of excitement, as the new-look Lakers look to prove they are capable of matching the Celtics’ championship pedigree.
The NBA world will be watching, and for both teams, the stakes couldn’t be higher.
More Lakers:
Lakers News: NBA Insider Believes Mavericks Should Trade Anthony Davis
Lakers News: LeBron James, Stephen A Smith Get Into Heated Discussion Over Bronny
For more Lakers news, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI