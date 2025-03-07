Jayson Tatum Says There Is No Rivalry With Lakers

Jayson Tatum on facing the Lakers on Saturday:

“From my time in the league, I wouldn’t look as the Lakers as rivals. We only play them twice. The teams that we play over and over again in the playoffs, Philly would be one of them.”

