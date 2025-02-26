Is LeBron James Playing vs Mavericks? Lakers Reveal Final Injury Report
The Los Angeles Lakers are hoping that they can keep things going in a positive position. They are coming off a massive win over the Denver Nuggets that saw Luka Doncic score 32 points.
It was the first game that Doncic has played really well in since he became a Laker. Having him back to normal would be great for this Lakers team.
LeBron James is adjusting to life With Doncic as well. They haven't been able to play a ton of games together yet because of how the Lakers are handling Doncic following his calf injury.
James has been managing an injury of his own for a while. He's had a foot injury that he has been dealing with.
James is on the injury report yet again ahead of the Lakers' matchup with the Mavericks. He is listed as probable due to left foot injury management. He will be available in this game.
If Anthony Davis wouldn't have gotten hurt in his first game with the Mavs, this would have been his first revenge game. Instead, he will have to wait until a later date to play the Lakers for the first time since being traded.
This is a Doncic revenge game, though. This will be the first time that he is taking on Dallas since they traded him, and he is not on the injury report.
The Lakers are up to fourth in the Western Conference standings. They have won eight of their last ten games going back to before the Doncic trade.
Los Angeles has a good chance to keep making a run with a win over the Mavericks on Tuesday night. If they are able to get this win, they will inch closer to the Grizzlies for third in the West.
The Lakers are just two games behind Memphis for that third spot. They are also just 2.5 games behind the Nuggets for second.
So far this season, James is averaging 24.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 8.8 assists per game.
