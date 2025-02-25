Is Anthony Davis Playing vs Lakers? Mavericks Release Injury Report
The Los Angeles Lakers will be taking on the Dallas Mavericks tonight as they look to grab their third win in a row. But this game is unlike any other we have seen this season as it will feature the two teams who made the blockbuster trade of the year.
Star guard Luka Doncic will be facing off against his former team in this contest, giving himself a chance to get some revenge on Dallas. But while Doncic will be playing in this game, the other star player in the trade will have to miss.
Unfortunately, Mavericks star Anthony Davis won't be playing in this game due to injury. Davis suffered an injury during his debut with the Mavericks and has been out since.
While fans won't get to see Davis face off against his old team, the Lakers will likely give Davis a nice tribute video. Davis was a massive part of the Lakers' success over the past few seasons, helping the franchise win a title during the 2020 season.
It should still be a very good game, with emotions running high throughout. With Doncic looking to get some revenge on the team that gave up on him, many are expecting this to be one of the more anticipated games in recent memory.
Doncic is known for his killer instinct so he will likely try to remind Dallas just how good he is. The guard suffered all sorts of insults and criticism on his way out so he will be looking to make them eat their words in this game.
Los Angeles has a fairly healthy team entering this game, with only LeBron James and Maxi Kleber being listed on the injury report. But James is expected to play as he has been listed as probable entering the game.
All in all, it should be a good game and the Lakers are hoping to come out with another big win. While Davis won't be playing, it surely will be a game to remember for both sides.
