Is LeBron James Playing vs Rockets? Lakers Reveal Final Injury Report
The Los Angeles Lakers are still in a fight for seeding in the Western Conference standings. They are trying to secure home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs in a very crowded West.
Los Angeles was able to clinch a playoff spot, which was good. Now they don't have to worry about possibly getting eliminated in the Play-In.
Still, they would feel a lot better about their chances if they got lock-up home-court advantage in the first round. Right now, they sit third in the Western Conference standings.
The Lakers are taking on the second-best team in the West on Friday night. The Houston Rockets have been playing some solid basketball.
LeBron James has found himself on the injury report ahead of this key matchup. He was listed as probable due to a groin injury.
Per Underdog NBA, James will play in this game, after all.
James has been managing that groin injury over the last few days. He is trying to make sure that he is good to go once the postseason arrives.
James does as good of a job as anyone in the NBA of taking care of his body. He spends over $1 million on his body every year to make sure that he is ready to go for as long as he can.
The Lakers are looking to get one more win to secure home-court. Once that happens, they will likely sit their starters for the season finale.
Whether they are the third or the fourth seed doesn't matter quite as much, although they would like to be fourth. That would keep them away from Golden State in the first round.
The Lakers consider themselves title contenders if they are fully healthy. They have shown that they are one of the most dangerous offensive teams in the league since the Luka Doncic trade.
Los Angeles will be tested on defense once the playoffs arrive. How healthy James is will be a key component of what they decide to do defensively.
