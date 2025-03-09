Jayson Tatum Reverses Thoughts on Lakers, Celtics Rivalry After Heated Game
The Los Angeles Lakers suffered their 22nd loss to the season on Saturday when they were defeated by their bitter and most hated rival, the Boston Celtics. The Lakers dropped that game, 111-101, after being down by as many as 22 points.
The Lakers did not give their best efforts on Saturday, especially in the third quarter when they scored 13 points at the start of the second half. It was not ideal, but they scratched and clawed their way back and cut the lead to as little as four points.
However, it was not enough for the Lakers. Nonetheless, they showed they can compete with the best of the best and proved they're one of the elite teams in the league.
After the game, Celtics star Jayson Tatum spoke to the media and said he believes the rivalry is in a good spot it has been in.
“The rivalry is alive.”
Tatum also told ESPN's Lisa Salters that the NBA is in a better place when Boston and L.A. are great teams.
“It’s an honor, the history and tradition. All the legends that wore this uniform and played in these battles. The NBA is in a better place in the Lakers and Celtics are good," said Tatum.
While Tatum is right, he had a different approach when asked about the rivalry between the Celtics and Lakers before Saturday's primetime game.
“I mean, I obviously understand the history between the Lakers and Celtics,” Tatum said. “I would say from my time in the league, I wouldn’t look at the Lakers as rivals. We only play them twice. The teams that we play over and over again in the playoffs -- Philly would be one of them, and the other teams as well.”
Tatum is 100 percent correct. The NBA is in a better spot when the Lakers and Celtics are duking it out for NBA titles. These two franchises are the premier ones in the league.
The NBA wants to see them both do great simultaneously, and we have that this season. That couldn't have been said a few months ago, but the Lakers have turned their fortunes around.
The Lakers and Celtics finished their season series at 1-1; however, if things pan out for them, the two could very well meet in June for the title.
