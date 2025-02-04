Is Luka Doncic Playing vs Clippers? Lakers Release Final Injury Report
It has been quite a whirlwind over the last 72 hours for the Los Angeles Lakers. They completely changed the fabric of the NBA forever with a league-altering trade.
Luka Doncic is now a Los Angeles Laker, which is still a crazy sentence to type. He was traded for Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and just one future first-round pick.
It's a heist that is the most shocking trade in NBA history. No one saw this trade coming, and the rest of the league is still reeling from its effect.
The Lakers now have a playmaker who can be the face of the franchise for the next decade. Better than that, they have a top-three player in the league who can help them this year.
Read more: Lakers Trade For Luka Doncic Originally Included Larger Return For Mavericks: Report
Everyone is curious to see how Doncic and LeBron James will fit together on the same team. Both are ball-dominant players who play at a slower style, so it's going to be interesting to see who has the ball the most.
Doncic has yet to make his Laker debut. The Lakers play the Clippers on Tuesday night in Los Angeles. Unfortunately for Lakers fans, they are going to have to wait a little longer for him to make his Lakers debut.
Doncic has been out with a left calf strain for quite a while. He hasn't played since Christmas Day because of the injury.
It's expected that Doncic won't be out for too much longer. There's a shot he could be ready to go as soon as this weekend.
More Lakers news: Looking Back at Anthony Davis Impact on the Lakers
Los Angeles now has an opportunity to transition smoothly into the next era of basketball with this trade. Doncic can become the face of the franchise once James retires.
There are still a lot of questions surrounding this trade. Why did the Mavs only shop him to the Lakers? Why didn't they get more in return for him? How did this not leak?
Doncic will speak on the trade on Tuesday, so fans will finally hear from him.
So far this season, Doncic is averaging 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 7.8 assists per game.
More Los Angeles Lakers news: LeBron James Could Reportedly Have Career Extended Due to Lakers Trade For Luka Doncic
Lakers Reportedly 'Keeping an Eye' on Coveted Center Ahead of Trade Deadline
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.