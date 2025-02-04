All Lakers

Is Luka Doncic Playing vs Clippers? Lakers Release Final Injury Report

Is Luka Doncic ready to make his Los Angeles Lakers debut?

Ryan Stano

Jan 27, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic looks on from the team bench during the second quarter against the Washington Wizards at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Jan 27, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic looks on from the team bench during the second quarter against the Washington Wizards at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

It has been quite a whirlwind over the last 72 hours for the Los Angeles Lakers. They completely changed the fabric of the NBA forever with a league-altering trade.

Luka Doncic is now a Los Angeles Laker, which is still a crazy sentence to type. He was traded for Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and just one future first-round pick.

It's a heist that is the most shocking trade in NBA history. No one saw this trade coming, and the rest of the league is still reeling from its effect.

The Lakers now have a playmaker who can be the face of the franchise for the next decade. Better than that, they have a top-three player in the league who can help them this year.

Read more: Lakers Trade For Luka Doncic Originally Included Larger Return For Mavericks: Report

Everyone is curious to see how Doncic and LeBron James will fit together on the same team. Both are ball-dominant players who play at a slower style, so it's going to be interesting to see who has the ball the most.

Doncic has yet to make his Laker debut. The Lakers play the Clippers on Tuesday night in Los Angeles. Unfortunately for Lakers fans, they are going to have to wait a little longer for him to make his Lakers debut.

Doncic has been out with a left calf strain for quite a while. He hasn't played since Christmas Day because of the injury.

It's expected that Doncic won't be out for too much longer. There's a shot he could be ready to go as soon as this weekend.

More Lakers news: Looking Back at Anthony Davis Impact on the Lakers

Los Angeles now has an opportunity to transition smoothly into the next era of basketball with this trade. Doncic can become the face of the franchise once James retires.

There are still a lot of questions surrounding this trade. Why did the Mavs only shop him to the Lakers? Why didn't they get more in return for him? How did this not leak?

Doncic will speak on the trade on Tuesday, so fans will finally hear from him.

So far this season, Doncic is averaging 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 7.8 assists per game.

More Los Angeles Lakers news: LeBron James Could Reportedly Have Career Extended Due to Lakers Trade For Luka Doncic

Lakers Reportedly 'Keeping an Eye' on Coveted Center Ahead of Trade Deadline

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.

Published
Ryan Stano
RYAN STANO

Home/News