Jason Kidd Wants to Throw Cooper Flagg at the Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers are set to face Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks during the Las Vegas Summer League.
The Mavericks picked Flagg with the top selection in the NBA Draft — a pick that was months in the making due to Flagg's status as the consensus top player.
In anticipation of the matchup, head coach Jason Kidd told the media that he is planning to let Flagg loose on the Lakers in a high-usage role.
"I'm excited about giving him the ball against the Lakers and seeing what happens," Kidd told reporters at the introductory press conference.
"Let's get it started, right off the bat. I want to put him at the point guard. I want to make him uncomfortable and see how he reacts, being able to run the show."
Flagg is a generational talent, able to defend, shoot, and handle the ball — all while playing hard on both ends of the court.
He moves well for a power forward, giving him the ability to switch on defense to guard everyone on the court if needed for stretches.
The Duke product plays an unselfish brand of basketball and willingly operates in whatever role the team needs.
Even though Flagg is the top pick, he might come off the bench during his rookie season. Anthony Davis wants to start at power forward, and the Mavs have two centers already on the roster who need minutes.
Flagg has the talent to play small forward, but his long-term future is at PF.
Kidd spoke about the plan for Flagg's development, and there is a good deal of confidence that the Mavs are willing to test the prospect's capabilities.
"We want to push," Kidd added at the press conference.
"And I think he's going to respond in a positive way. It's all right to fail. It's all right to turn the ball over. We've talked about that."
The Lakers play the Mavs on July 10 in Las Vegas, where Lakers draft pick Adou Thiero will get the chance to show up the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft.
