Lakers' LeBron James Reacts to Tyrese Haliburton's Gruesome Leg Injury
Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James took to X to share his thoughts on Tyrese Haliburton's severe leg injury during Game 7 of the NBA Finals.
Here's what James had to say about the injury.
Haliburton went down with the injury in the first quarter and will not return to the game. The Pacers' star guard appeared to be setting up a drive from the top of the key, but as he planted to step back, he collapsed to the floor and had to be helped off the court.
He and James have developed a close bond, one that traces back to their time together at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.
James, a four-time champion and one of the game’s all-time legends, has shown admiration for Haliburton’s rise. And while the young Pacers star still has a long journey ahead, his postseason play has already begun to turn heads.
Earlier this month, James offered strong praise for Haliburton after Indiana clinched the Eastern Conference title.
More Lakers news: Lakers' LeBron James Discusses NBA Future While Praising Victor Wembanyama
Former Lakers Star Metta World Peace Reacts to LeBron James' Defense Comments
Tracy McGrady Reflects on Missed Title Opportunity Unlike Kobe Bryant
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.