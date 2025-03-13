Jaxson Hayes Injury Status For Lakers vs Bucks
The Los Angeles Lakers will play their 64th game of the season on Thursday when they take on the Milwaukee Bucks for the first time.
The Lakers will travel to Milwaukee for the first and only time this season. They look to snap their two-game losing streak and win their 41st game.
This is the first leg of a back-to-back for the Lakers, and it won't be easy. They could miss half their rotation for this one. Los Angeles comes into this game depleted.
In addition, they will be without their starting center, Jaxson Hayes. Hayes, who landed on the injury report due to a knee injury, will miss his third consecutive game on Thursday.
Hayes is ruled out.
Hayes will miss the third game in a row on Thursday due to a right knee contusion. It's unclear whether he'll be available for the second leg of the Lakers' back-to-back set against the Nuggets on Friday.
Alex Len started at center against the Nets on Monday, and JJ Redick could do the same for this matchup. Len's time as a Laker has not been what they had hoped for. He's only played in five games for the purple and gold, averaging 0.8 points per game, 2.2 rebounds, 0.8 assists, and 0.4 blocks in 10.6 minutes of action.
Len got his most run on Monday against the Nets, where he tallied two rebounds, two assists, and one block in 13 minutes of action.
The absence of Hayes is a brutal blow for the Lakers. The 24-year-old has been tremendous for the Lakers, especially since L.A. dealt Anthony Davis to Dallas.
In his last eight games, Hayes has averaged 8.6 rebounds, 6.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.4 blocks while shooting 73.7 percent from the field in 25.1 minutes. He last played on March 6 against the New York Knicks.
The Lakers enter this match as massive underdogs with a +6.5 spread.
Milwaukee will look to break a losing streak of their own when they host the Lakers.
The Bucks are 22-11 on their home court. Milwaukee is eighth in the Eastern Conference, scoring 114.6 points while shooting 48.2 percent from the field.
The Lakers are 15-16 on the road. Los Angeles is ninth in the Western Conference, scoring 112.9 points per game and is shooting 48.0 percent.
Still, L.A. is 8-2 in their last 10 games, averaging 112.3 points per game while only giving up 105.3 points.
