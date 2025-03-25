Jaxson Hayes’ Potential Exit Makes Lakers’ Need for a Center Clearer
The Los Angeles Lakers have been in a bit of a rut over the last week and a half. Injuries and poor defensive play have certainly derailed them.
That combination has not been great for the Lakers, resulting in their 3-7 record over their last 10 games. As the playoffs approach, this is the worst time to play your worst basketball. In addition, L.A. is fighting for positioning in the loaded Western Conference.
L.A. has a ton of question marks despite the brilliance they have shown prior to the recent skid. One standout player as of late, Jaxson Hayes, has demonstrated that he can thrive in this current system alongside Luka Doncic.
While that is the case, Hayes clearly has a ceiling and a low one with the Lakers, especially once the postseason rolls around. Although his play has been vital, in the long run, it is clear Hayes is not the guy L.A. should lean on as the Lakers' primary frontcourt player.
The Lakers knew that, which is why they traded for Mark Williams prior to the trade deadline. Williams would have been a great addition, but L.A. did not like what they saw from his physical.
Now, L.A. sits with a center who, while vital, has limitations.
Whether the Lakers get the job done this year or not, it is crucial that they need a center upgrade this summer. Hayes will be a free agent, and his performance in the playoffs will tell whether the Lakers will bring him back or not. Still, L.A. must find others, via trade or free agency, to fill the starting center spot.
This is not shot at Hayes at all. His skill set is excellent, and his size, athleticism, and activity make him a good fit alongside Doncic. However, a big man who is more of a bruiser on either side of the floor can do wonders for the Lakers.
The Lakers know that, and if they can keep Hayes and add another starting-caliber big man next to him, they could be serious contenders next season.
This playoff run will tell us much about Hayes and his market this summer.
