Lakers Could Go After Chris Paul This Summer
As the 2025 NBA free agency looms, the point guard market is brimming with talent, ranging from young rising stars to seasoned veterans.
One name that stands out is Chris Paul, the 39-year-old veteran currently on the San Antonio Spurs.
Though his days as a top-tier floor general may be behind him, Paul’s basketball IQ, leadership, and experience could make him an intriguing target for the Los Angeles Lakers as they look to bolster their roster for another championship run.
Eddie Bitar of Fadeaway World mentioned Paul as a possible target this summer.
This season, Paul has averaged 9.0 points, 7.9 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game with the Spurs, showcasing that he still has the ability to contribute at a high level. However, it’s clear that his role has shifted from a primary offensive weapon to more of a mentor and secondary playmaker.
Paul’s best days may be in the rearview mirror, but his invaluable experience could help guide a talented Lakers squad that is already brimming with star power.
The Lakers, featuring LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, and Jaxson Hayes, are in a strong position to contend for a championship.
Adding a seasoned floor general like Paul to the mix could be just the final piece they need to push them over the top. While Paul’s ability to dominate the ball has diminished, he is still capable of running an offense, especially in a more limited, backup role.
His leadership and on-court vision would benefit a young, developing player like Reaves while providing a steady hand for the team during crunch time. In this capacity, Paul’s contributions could be invaluable for a team hoping to capture another title.
Financially, the Lakers could likely afford a move for Paul, who is currently on a one-year $10.4 million contract with the Spurs. However, given his age and injury history, it’s unlikely he would command a similar salary in free agency.
It’s more probable that Paul would sign a veteran minimum deal with a contender, allowing him to chase the one thing that’s eluded him: an NBA championship ring. This move would be a win-win, as it provides Paul a final shot at glory while bolstering the Lakers’ already star-studded lineup.
For the Lakers, the addition of Paul could provide veteran stability and high-level playmaking, especially when James is off the floor.
With a commitment to contending, this type of move might be exactly what the Lakers need to make a push for the title.
