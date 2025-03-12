Jeanie Buss Regrets Not Letting 2020 Lakers Defend Their Championship
The 2020 version of the Los Angeles Lakers remains one of the more fun teams in the iconic franchise's history. Not only did they win the NBA title but the team provided some hope to fans during a tough year with Covid-19 raging around the world.
However, the success of the 2020 team didn't last very long as the team was blown up in the offseason. The Lakers decided to change up most of the roster instead of allowing the team that just dominated its way to a title to run things back.
Many fans have called this team one of the bigger "what ifs" in the history of the team due to this. And it seems that ownership may be feeling the same way.
Lakers owner Jeanie Buss spoke on the 2020 team and said that she regrets not allowing them to run things back following the championship win.
“I will say, that I kind of came from the philosophy kind of inspired by Phil Jackson that when a team wins a championship, they should have the right to defend their championship. And we didn’t do that, and I regret that. One of the players on the list, Markieff Morris, just rejoined the team in the trade for Luka, he was one of the players that came back, and I told him, I said ‘I’m really sorry that we didn’t get a chance for you to defend that championship and I’m really glad you’re here.’ So we obviously didn’t win a championship the following year.”
The 2020 Lakers were strong all over the roster, with stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis leading the way. But the role players fit in very well and did their jobs to help the team win.
Players such as Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma, Dwight Howard, JaVale McGee, and others all contributed to the title. Los Angeles was one of the best teams in the NBA that season and the roster deserved a chance to defend the title.
But it wasn't meant to be and the team suffered for a few years due to that fact. However, the Lakers are now back to being a title contender with the addition of star guard Luka Doncic.
While the 2020 team remains in the back of everyone's mind, the 2024-25 is still open to see how far Los Angeles can go.
