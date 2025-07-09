Jeanie Buss Set to Remain Lakers Governor for Several More Years
Long-time Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss will remain with the team for the next several seasons despite selling the team in June to Mark Walter.
According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, Buss is expected to remain the Lakers' governor for the next five years.
"Let's start with the Lakers, who were sold for a whopping $10 billion valuation to Dodgers owner/Lakers minority owner Mark Walter recently but will still be run by longtime owner Jeanie Buss for quite some time to come. Per a team source, Buss' agreement with Walter and the NBA stipulates that she'll remain the team's governor for at least the next five seasons."
Buss sold the team that her family had owned for the last four-plus decades for a record-setting $10 billion deal.
Buss left the team in great hands. Walter, the CEO of diversified holding company TWG Global and chairman of the Los Angeles Dodgers, has done an extraordinary job for the teams that he has owned.
Under his leadership, the Dodgers have grown into one of the most respected and consistently successful franchises over the past decade. Now, with his increasing involvement in the Lakers, there's hope that his winning mindset and steady presence can help guide the purple and gold back to sustained excellence.
While the Lakers have had moments of success, the last decade hasn't quite aligned with their historic standard. The organization faced its share of struggles, and internal tension within the Buss family at times appeared to spill over into the on-court product.
Although Walter will be the one calling the shot, it appears that he and his group will do all they can to appease Buss.
The Buss family purchased the Lakers in the summer of 1979 from former owner Jack Kent Cooke, marking a historic moment for the sport and the city of Los Angeles.
The Lakers aren’t just one of the most iconic franchises in North American sports — they’re a global powerhouse. With 17 championships to their name, including their most recent in 2020, their legacy speaks for itself.
Since the Buss family took over ownership, the team has captured 11 of those titles. Remarkably, the only decade in which the Lakers didn’t raise a championship banner was the 1990s.
