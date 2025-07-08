Lakers Interested in Former Sixth Man of the Year in Potential Sign and Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly interested in former Sixth Man of the Year winner Malcolm Brogdon, who would need to come via a sign-and-trade.
The Lakers remain in the hunt for quality depth players to build around the team's stars and a name that has been connected to Los Angeles is Brodgon.
The report comes from NBA insider Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, who named the Lakers as a potential landing spot for the NBA veteran.
"League sources say that the Wizards are open to sign-and-trade discussions to facilitate Brogdon's exit from Washington and a slew of teams have registered varying levels of interest in the 32-year-old," Fischer wrote.
"That list includes the Clippers, Suns and Lakers as well as the Warriors, Timberwolves, Pelicans, Kings and Bucks.”
Depending on the price to get the role player, getting Brogdon could be a buy-low proposition that gives the team flexibility down the line.
While Brogdon has struggled with injuries as of late — he only played in 24 games this past season and 39 in the season before — he can help any team when he is healthy.
In his limited playing time, Brogdon scored 12.7 points, dished out 4.1 assists, and grabbed 3.8 rebounds per game this past season. He can score at a solid clip while serving as a secondary ball-handler and a decent defender.
He has shot 38.8% from the 3-point line during his entire career and is proven to be playable off the ball.
As a fit on the Lakers, Brogdon would give the team some quality bench minutes, but his untrustworthy injury record makes him a gamble for the Lakers that might have too big of a downside.
