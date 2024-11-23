JJ Redick Considering Permanent Change to Lakers Starting Lineup
Two weeks ago, Los Angeles Lakers rookie head coach JJ Redick made a lineup change that appeared to solve the Lakers' issues at the time. He moved D'Angelo Russell to the bench and brought Cam Reddish to the starting lineup, a switch that gave the team better defense and improved scoring off the bench.
The Lakers were on a roll with their new lineup. After losing four of their five previous games before the change, the Lakers immediately went 3-0 following the swap. The new lineup would go another change once Rui Hachimura had to miss time because of an ankle injury, a switch that was expected to be temporary.
With Hachimura out, the Lakers moved rookie guard Dalton Knecht into the lineup and the team has not missed a beat. the Lakers are 3-1 since Knecht began starting, and Knecht has emerged as one of the best rookies this season.
Knecht scored 27 points in a win over the New Orleans Pelicans, and set a rookie three-point record while scoring 37 points the following game against the Utah Jazz. Though the Lakers lost Thursday's game to the Orlando Magic, they were in position to win but missed a few opportunities late.
Redick is currently planning to start Hachimura once he is healthy again, but is considering keeping the lineup with Knecht starting amid its success.
“My expectation is that Rui would stay in the starting lineup," Redick said, via Khobi Price of The Orange County Register. He’s been awesome for us and I think for the group, whatever role as a starter – I know I talked about that not being a role – but whatever designation Dalton has, whether he’s coming off of the bench or as a starter, I don’t think his role changes at all. And I think for him mentally, there’s no effect to that. He’s just going to be the same guy. We have to, as a coaching staff, we have to be cognizant about getting him longer stretches on the court.”
“There’s consideration, but there’s also consideration for what that does to the group,” Redick said before Thursday’s game. “And we’ve certainly had conversations about what it might look like when Rui is back in the lineup. I would say right now, there’s no definitive decision."
Even if Hachimura returns to the lineup and Knecht heads back to the bench, it's comforting for the Lakers to know they have another great option to start when needed.
