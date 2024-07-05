Lakers News: JJ Redick Plans to Re-Think LA's Offensive Focus
Newly hired Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick has some bold plans for revising the team's offense.
During an interview with Spectrum SportsNet's Allie Clifton, Redick revealed that he intends to make All-NBA Second Team center Anthony Davis, not 39-year-old All-NBA Third Team combo forward LeBron James, the fulcrum of the team's scoring punch.
“Offensively, I think he’s a star,” Redick raved. “I want to use him as a hub – something him and I talked about. Someone who can obviously attack one on one, can create mismatches, but also someone that can get assists off dribble handoffs, that can get assists out of cuts.
“So, we’re going to attempt to use him a lot as a hub on the offensive end,” Redick concluded.
Last year, their second and final season under former head coach Darvin Ham (now an assistant under Doc Rivers with the MIlwaukee Bucks), finished 47-35 overall last season. Their offensive rating was very middle-of-the-ack, at No. 15, while their points scored per game was a fairly robust 118, good for sixth-best in the league.
Davis used to be a solid jump shooter for a big, but over the past several seasons appears to have lost his touch from beyond the painted area. Still, he can put up buckets in a flurry, and remains a prolific scorer. Across a career-most 76 bouts last year, the 6-foot-10 Kentucky product averaged 24.7 points on a .556/.271/.816 slash line, 12.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.3 blocks and 1.2 steals a night.
