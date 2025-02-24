JJ Redick Reveals Biggest Advantage Lakers Have Over Other Teams on Offense
As the Los Angeles Lakers gear up for a potentially deep playoff run, head coach JJ Redick has pointed to the team’s unique advantages over other contenders, particularly when it comes to the dynamic trio of LeBron James, Luka Dončić, and Austin Reaves.
Redick emphasized the offensive flexibility that this trio provides, with all three players possessing high basketball IQs and the ability to create mismatches against opposing defenses.
“I think Luka needs to be the guy that controls the offense,” Redick said. “And Bron and AR, because we’re gonna stagger everybody, they’re gonna have their times to be on the ball. But all three of those guys are very intelligent basketball players, and we can create mismatches. We can get teams in the blender.”
The addition of Dončić to the Lakers’ roster has drastically shifted the team's offensive capabilities. In a recent win over the Denver Nuggets, Dončić controlled the offense, orchestrating plays, hitting clutch step-back 3-pointers, and setting up his teammates for easy baskets.
His high usage rate and ability to exploit pick-and-roll situations make him an essential part of the Lakers' game plan, especially when paired with James, whose court vision and passing ability complement Dončić’s playmaking.
With both players able to operate as primary ball handlers, the Lakers can keep opposing defenses on their toes, creating confusion and forcing mismatches.
Redick believes that with Dončić orchestrating the offense and James and Reaves taking turns running the floor, the Lakers can become a nightmare for opposing defenses.
This strategy gives them the flexibility to adjust and exploit weaknesses depending on matchups, which will be crucial during the high-pressure environment of the playoffs.
Beyond the offense, the Lakers have bolstered their defense as well, with key contributors like Rui Hachimura and Jarred Vanderbilt stepping up in crucial moments.
Hachimura’s ability to defend elite players such as Nikola Jokić has been instrumental in the Lakers’ recent success, while Vanderbilt’s energy and relentless defense create chaos for opponents. With players like these providing defensive stability, the Lakers can afford to focus on executing their offensive game plan without worrying about defensive breakdowns.
The combination of offensive firepower, strategic defense, and elite basketball intelligence gives the Lakers a unique edge.
As Redick pointed out, the team's ability to trust in their game plan and adjust on the fly could be a deciding factor when the playoffs roll around.
With Dončić, James, and Reaves on the floor together, the Lakers’ chances for a championship are looking stronger than ever.
