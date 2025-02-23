Luka Doncic Says Lakers Can Win Championship This Season
Saturday's Western Conference primetime showdown between the fourth-place Los Angeles Lakers and the third-place Denver Nuggets was a game that could prove pivotal in the Lakers’ pursuit of a championship.
Newly acquired superstar Luka Doncic had a breakout performance, leading the Lakers to a convincing victory that highlighted their potential to contend for the title.
Doncic, who had struggled to find his rhythm in his first three games with the Lakers, finally came alive.
The star guard, who had failed to score over 20 points in his initial outings (14, 16, and 14 points), erupted for 32 points against the Nuggets. His performance was more than just scoring; it was a complete display of all-around playmaking, as he also registered 10 rebounds and seven assists.
His chemistry with teammates, especially LeBron James, was evident in several stunning fast-break passes that showcased his court vision and ability to elevate others.
James, who finished with 25 points, along with Austin Reaves (23 points) and Rui Hachimura (21 points), contributed to a well-balanced effort that demonstrated the Lakers’ depth.
The victory over the Nuggets wasn’t just about Doncic’s emergence, but also about the collective strength of a team that seemed to have found a solid rhythm after adding the young star to their roster.
For many Lakers fans, the big question has been whether Doncic truly fits into the team’s dynamic.
The concerns were valid — Doncic’s style of play, often ball-dominant and isolation-heavy, didn’t immediately seem to align with the Lakers' existing system, built around James’ leadership and a smaller inside presence.
However, this game against the Nuggets showed that when Doncic is fully engaged, he can complement the team's strengths in a much-needed way.
On the defensive end, the Lakers also made a significant statement.
The MVP-level play of Denver’s Nikola Jokic, who entered the game averaging 29.4 points per game, was effectively neutralized. The Lakers' defense held Jokic to just 12 points, which not only highlighted their defensive schemes but also their ability to step up in key matchups.
After the win, Doncic didn’t shy away from expressing his confidence in the team’s potential.
“Our goal is to win the championship. That’s our only goal. And I think we have the team for that,” Doncic stated.
Looking ahead, if Doncic continues to mesh with the Lakers and finds his rhythm in a team-oriented system, this roster has the makings of a championship contender.
With James still playing at an elite level, Davis anchoring the defense, and the emergence of role players like Reaves and Hachimura, the addition of a fully engaged Doncic could be the final piece that pushes this team to the top.
The Lakers’ path to an NBA title now seems more promising than ever.
