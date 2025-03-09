JJ Redick Reveals How Lakers Move Past LeBron James' Injury
The Los Angeles Lakers are facing a major setback after LeBron James suffered a left groin strain during their loss to the Boston Celtics.
While James has remained optimistic, suggesting he’s day-to-day and will be re-evaluated in a week or two, the team is now bracing for life without their star for at least a short period.
The injury, which occurred during a spin move to the basket, forced James to leave the game with 6:44 remaining in the fourth quarter, and the Lakers are now navigating the uncertainty of how long they’ll be without him.
This injury comes at a critical time for the Lakers, who have been red-hot in recent weeks, thanks in part to the acquisition of Luka Doncic. The team had been on an impressive 8-game winning streak before Saturday’s matchup and found themselves in second place in the Western Conference.
James has played at an elite level, averaging 25 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 8.5 assists this season. His leadership on both ends of the floor has been instrumental in the Lakers’ rise up the standings.
Head coach JJ Redick addressed the situation after the game, emphasizing the need for his team to continue playing hard, especially on the defensive end, while James is sidelined.
"I think we just have to continue to play hard and play defense," Redick said.
With James out, it’s clear the Lakers will need to rely more on their supporting cast to keep the momentum going. Doncic, who has already made a significant impact since his trade to Los Angeles, will be asked to shoulder even more of the offensive load, while players like Austin Reaves and Jaxson Hayes will need to step up in James' absence.
The Lakers’ chances of maintaining their place near the top of the standings without their star forward are uncertain.
While James’ injury doesn’t appear to be as severe as past groin strains, it’s still a blow to a team that has relied heavily on his all-around game. His ability to score, rebound, facilitate, and defend has been crucial to the Lakers’ success, and his absence will be felt both offensively and defensively.
As James recovers, the Lakers will face an uphill battle.
The team will need to dig deep and lean into their depth, playing with the same intensity that has brought them success in recent weeks.
If the Lakers can weather this storm without losing too much ground in the standings, James’ return in a couple of weeks could be the spark they need to continue their playoff push.
