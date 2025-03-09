Lakers’ Provide Significant Update on LeBron James’ Groin Injury
Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James is expected to miss 1-to-2 weeks with a groin strain.
ESPN's Shams Charania shared via X on Sunday morning.
James suffered the injury on Saturday night against the Celtics. He exited the game halfway through the fourth quarter and did not return.
L.A. will be without their superstar for these next handful of games, which will be a grueling stretch for the Lakers.
Charania also mentioned that James will wait for his groin injury to calm down over the next 24 hours and receive another evaluation. The 40-year-old will miss the next three games on the road trip for L.A.
In the best-case scenario, the Lakers will be without James for their next four games. However, if James does not feel better by then, L.A. could be without him for the next nine to 12 games, depending on whether they can keep their heads above water without him.
The Lakers sit in a good spot in the standings as of March 9. They are the No. 3 seed in the loaded Western Conference and have a solid chance at remaining in the top six, barring a collapse.
The Lakers currently have a five-game lead over the No. 6 seed Golden State Warriors and a 5.5-game lead over the No. 7 seed Minnesota Timberwolves. The good news is they have the tie-breaker over teams like the Timberwolves and the Los Angeles Clippers if the Lakers fall that far.
However, if the Lakers remain healthy and get back Rui Hachimura and Jaxson Hayes in due time, L.A. should be more than fine without James.
The Lakers will look to rely on their newest superstar, Luka Dončić, along with Austin Reaves. Dončić and Reaves will be pivotal this next week or possibly for a handful of weeks.
In the meantime, James' play and impact will be missed. In the season, James is averaging 25.0 points per game, 8.2 rounds, 8.5 assists, and 0.9 steals while shooting 51.7 percent from the field and 38.4 percent from three in 58 games and 34.9 minutes of action.
The four-time NBA champion has been tremendous on defense since mid-January. James was also well on his way to possibly being on the first-team All-NBA and receiving significant consideration for some MVP votes.
