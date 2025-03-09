Lakers' LeBron James Provides Big Update on Significant Injury Suffered vs Celtics
The Los Angeles Lakers' eight-game win streak was snapped on Saturday as they dropped a game to the rival Boston Celtics. But losing the game was the last thing on anyone's mind after the fact.
Star forward LeBron James left the game early due to a groin injury that he suffered. The entire Lakers team held their breath as he exited the game.
Read more: Lakers’ LeBron James Exits Match Against Celtics With Injury
After the fact, James offered an update on his situation. James seemed to downplay the injury but did note that he could take things day-by-day to see how it goes.
“Not much concern… Day-to-day, look at it each day & see if it gets better.”
This thought process from James seems to contradict the reporting from ESPN NBA insider Dave McMenamin. McMenamin has reported that James could miss "weeks, not days" following this injury against the Celtics.
Read more: Lakers' LeBron James Could Miss 'Weeks, Not Days' Following Injury vs Celtics
Losing James for any significant amount of time will certainly hurt the Lakers' overall chances down the stretch. James has been playing lights out this season for Los Angeles but co-star Luka Doncic should be able to hold down the fort until he can return.
But the Lakers will need James healthy if they are to reach their goal of winning another NBA title this season. The veteran has been one of the better players around the NBA, averaging 25.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 8.5 assists per game.
More news: Lakers' JJ Redick Almost Joined Celtics Coaching Staff
James has also shot 39.1 percent from beyond the 3-point line this season. The star has improved his 3-point shot over the years and it has helped prolong his game overall.
Los Angeles will now regroup and move forward even without James taking the court. The team will be looking ahead to their matchup with the Brooklyn Nets on Monday as they try to get back into the win column.
More Lakers: Lakers' JJ Redick Provides Major Injury Update on Rui Hachimura
NBA Executive Believes Lakers Got More Than Just Luka Doncic in Blockbuster Trade
Dwight Howard Weighs in On Lakers Chances to Win NBA Title This Season
Luka Doncic Has Already Placed Himself In Lakers History
Lakers News: LeBron James, Stephen A Smith Get Into Heated Discussion Over Bronny
For More Lakers news, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI