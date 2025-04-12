JJ Redick Silences Critics After Leading Lakers to Third Seed
At the start of the season, few could’ve confidently predicted this moment for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Yet here they are—having clinched the No. 3 seed in the loaded Western Conference and securing their first 50-win campaign since the 2019-20 season, when they captured their 17th NBA title. What once seemed unlikely has become a reality, and the Lakers are now in prime position to make a deep playoff run.
This team is led by a formidable trio: Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and Austin Reaves. Each has the ability to take over a game, and in the postseason, that kind of versatility and firepower can make all the difference.
While the Lakers' star trio will undoubtedly lead the journey to a championship, another figure whose role may prove just as crucial is first-year head coach JJ Redick.
The Redikc hire last summer was met with skepticism.
Despite his basketball acumen and years of experience as a player and broadcaster, he had no coaching experience at the professional or collegiate level. His only prior experience on the sidelines was coaching his son’s youth basketball team—a far cry from managing a locker room filled with stars, including arguably the greatest player of all time, LeBron James.
Still, the Lakers’ front office was confident in Redick from the start.
Despite the doubts and criticism surrounding his hiring, he’s done more than just weather the storm—he’s silenced it. Leading the team to 50 wins and securing the third seed in his first year has gone a long way in validating the organization’s faith in him.
More importantly, it’s earned the trust of the players, and that’s been evident on and off the court.
From the outset, Redick was seen as the frontrunner for the coaching job after the Lakers’ early playoff exit last season at the hands of the Denver Nuggets. It marked the second consecutive year that Denver ended L.A.’s postseason. The Lakers knew a change was necessary, and they weren’t afraid to take a bold swing by hiring someone with no coaching résumé.
For many, it felt like a gamble. But for the Lakers, it was a calculated risk rooted in Redick’s basketball IQ, communication skills, and presence.
Throughout the season, Redick has proven to be more than capable. He’s kept the team steady through injuries, adversity, and the typical ups and downs of an NBA campaign.
His rotations, play-calling, and leadership have all improved as the season progressed, and he’s shown an ability to adjust and learn—traits that separate good coaches from great ones.
Now, with the postseason on the horizon, the real test begins. Playoff basketball presents a different kind of challenge, and Redick will be under the microscope once again. Can he make in-game adjustments on the fly? Will he manage rotations under pressure? Can he outcoach more experienced counterparts in high-stakes series?
So far, the answers have been encouraging. Redick has the backing of his locker room and the support of the organization. He’s shown that he belongs in this role and, perhaps most impressively, that he’s willing to evolve. That kind of adaptability bodes well for a team with championship aspirations.
The Lakers have put themselves in a strong position heading into the playoffs. With a powerful core and a coach who’s defied the odds, this team is ready to compete. And if the regular season is any indication, the Lakers may have found not only their leader on the sidelines—but the right leader for the future.
More Lakers: 'Locker Room is Water,' Lakers Cause 17k Worth of Damage After Playoff Clinch
Lakers’ Luka Doncic Gets Emotional Watching Tribute Video Before Mavericks Game
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.