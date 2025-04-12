'Locker Room is Water,' Lakers Cause 17k Worth of Damage After Playoff Clinch
The Los Angeles Lakers are set to enter the playoffs as the No. 3 seed in the highly competitive Western Conference, marking a significant milestone.
For the first time in five seasons, the Lakers have reached the 50-win mark in the regular season—a notable achievement that underscores their impressive and strong campaign.
Although the Lakers are all about titles, these accomplishments are worth celebrating. This season has also been filled with ups and downs and uncertainty.
While the Lakers' season as a whole was great, there were times of frustration for the L.A. Nonetheless, as we sit in mid-April, the Lakers have a legitimate shot at making a finals run and possibly capturing their 18th title in franchise history.
Back in September 2024, a moment like this would’ve felt unimaginable—yet here we are.
The Lakers celebrated fittingly after defeating the Houston Rockets on Friday, so much so that they caused $17,000 worth of damage to their locker room.
L.A. dumped eight buckets of water on head coach JJ Redick, damaging the locker room carpet.
"The whole locker room is literally water," Rui Hachimura said. "Straight water."
Redick was soaked and had to change into a green Philadelphia Eagles sweatshirt before his postgame news conference. After the win, Redick spoke about the season and how much more they wanted to accomplish.
"Just incredibly proud of our team," Redick said. "It's an accomplishment to win 50 games in the regular season in any year. I think particularly in this year, in this Western Conference, it is. And it's a credit to our players. Each one at different points in time has contributed to winning. They've all participated in a winning culture."
The Lakers will get a guaranteed week off and will know who they'll face in the first round of the playoffs on Sunday afternoon.
L.A. will take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, a game in which many, if not all, of their top players will rest to prepare for the playoffs.
The Lakers could face three opponents in the first round: the Minnesota Timberwolves, Golden State Warriors, and Denver Nuggets.
Either way, the Lakers will have home-court advantage and will likely be favored in either matchup.
More Lakers: Lakers First Round Playoff Opponent Scenarios Entering Final Day of Regular Season
Draymond Green Reveals Why He Hated Lakers' LeBron James
Rajon Rondo Says He Used Lakers' LeBron James to Get Playing Time in 2020 Finals
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.