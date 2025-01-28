Joel Embiid Injury Status For Lakers vs 76ers
The Los Angeles Lakers are set to take on the Philadelphia 76ers for the second and final time in the 2024-25 campaign.
This is L.A.’s second leg of a back-to-back, and they’ll look to continue their winning ways on their six-game Grammy road trip.
L.A. will look to improve to 3-0 on this road trip, and they will do so without facing the 76ers’ best player and former NBA MVP, Joel Embiid.
The 76ers have ruled Embiid out for two more games, including this primetime matchup against the Lakers.
Embiid (knee) will remain out for the 76ers' next two games, Tuesday against the Lakers and Wednesday against the Sacramento Kings.
According to Kyle Neubeck of AllPhilly.com, Embiid’s knee has “responded well to treatment,” and he was able to go through a partial practice Monday.
The 76ers will continue to take a cautious approach with Embiid, who should be viewed as questionable heading into Friday's home game versus the Denver Nuggets.
Embiid will not play this season against the Lakers, as he also missed their matchup in early November at Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers defeated the 76ers in that matchup, with the final score being 116-106.
The Lakers controlled that game from start to finish, and Anthony Davis finished as the game’s leading soccer with 31 points on 11-for-20 shooting from the field, nine rebounds, one assist, and four blocks in 36 minutes of action.
L.A. will look to take advantage of the 76ers without Philly’s best player, and arguably their second-best player, Paul George. George is also ruled out due to a finger injury.
George was unable to practice Monday, and the 76ers are still reviewing the MRI he received on the left pinkie finger he injured in Saturday's win over the Bulls.
George performed poorly in early November against the Lakers. He recorded nine points on 4-for-13 shooting from the field, four rebounds, eight assists and one steal.
The Lakers enter this matchup as the favorite with a -3.5 spread. The 76ers have gone 7-13 at home. Philadelphia has a 7-17 record in games decided by 10 or more points.
The Lakers will look for their 11th win on the road and extend their winning streak to five games to improve to 3-0 in this Grammy road trip.
