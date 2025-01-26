Lakers Reportedly Monitoring Trade Market for Two Major Depth Players
With less than two weeks left until the 2025 NBA trade deadline, the clock is ticking on whether the Lakers will make a seismic move to increase their title odds or stand pat.
According to league sources, the Lakers are likely to choose the latter. However, with Anthony Davis and LeBron James on their side, that appears to be the path that many would not be happy with.
Nonetheless, all eyes will be on Lakers general manager and vice president of basketball operations, Rob Pelinka.
Pelinka will have the final say on whether he believes in this roster or whether the season will end disappointingly with zero moves being made.
Only time will tell, but a recent report by Evan Sidery of Forbes says the Lakers have checked in on two major depth pieces from the Portland Trail Blazers: Robert Williams III and Jerami Grant.
Williams and Grant have been two of the Lakers' top trade targets for some time.
Grant has been on the Lakers' radar for the past year or so. While he fits the bill as the prototypical player L.A. would love to have, his numbers and play this year have not been great.
Grant is not having the best year of his career, and the contract that Portland gave him two seasons ago would not be wise for the Lakers to take on. He is 30 years old and would not be an addition to help L.A. this season, especially for years to come.
As for Williams, that is a different story. Davis would love to play alongside Williams due to his defensive ability and versatility. However, the 27-year-old's biggest question mark is his health.
Williams has struggled to stay healthy his entire career, but when he is on the court, he is as effective as Davis is on the defensive end.
If the Lakers were serious about whether Williams, Grant, or both, the only talk would be about the price.
Sidery says that Portland would seek first-round draft capital in return, but would they want one or two first-round picks? Not only that but how much would they want in return for both players?
The salaries could work for Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Jalen Hood-Schifino, but L.A. is reluctant to trade Hachimura unless they believe it will be worth it.
The talks and rumors will only intensify in the coming days, especially for a team like the Lakers.
