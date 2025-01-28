Lakers' Anthony Davis to Host New Prank TV Show
In a new move that combines his passion for sports with a mischievous sense of humor, NBA All-Star Anthony Davis is set to launch his new show, Foul Play with Anthony Davis, a hilarious, unscripted comedy series that takes pranking to a whole new level.
Set to air immediately following the NBA All-Star Game on February 16, 2025, the half-hour special is guaranteed to have viewers in stitches as Davis leads some of the world’s most renowned athletes through a series of outlandish pranks.
In the teaser for the show, Davis reveals something that might surprise fans:
"Most people don’t know, but I have a passion for pranks," he says. "Whether it’s pranking my teammates or friends and family, I love making people laugh and doing whatever it takes to bring some joy and fun to the situation."
His show is set to emulate the style of the beloved Impractical Jokers but with a twist—“a lot taller,” according to Davis himself.
The show taps some high-profile athletes for its wild pranks, including World Series Champion Mookie Betts, Brooklyn Nets point guard D'Angelo Russell, and Los Angeles Sparks star Cameron Brink. Alongside these athletes, Davis, with a little help from the Impractical Jokers—James Murray, Brian Quinn, and Sal Vulcano—plans to pull off hilarious schemes.
These include a fake fundraising event with Clippers’ shooting guard Terance Mann, a chaotic promotional shoot with Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt, and a statue unveiling gone hilariously wrong with Dodgers manager Dave Roberts.
“We were blown away by Anthony’s sense of humor, stunning charisma, and commitment to the bit when he joined us on Impractical Jokers,” said the Impractical Jokers trio. “He can shoot hoops pretty well, but the man was born for messing with people and making people laugh. It was an easy decision to help him bring this show to life.”
Davis’s passion for pranking and making people laugh is at the heart of Foul Play, where he takes on the role of the ringleader, orchestrating some truly outrageous pranks that will have fans on the edge of their seats.
“Thank you to Impractical Jokers, TBS, and the whole team for helping bring my vision for this show to life,” Davis added.
Produced by Grandma’s House Entertainment, Bad Woods Entertainment, and 4.4.Forty Media, Foul Play with Anthony Davis promises a thrilling ride of hilarious pranks, athletic antics, and unfiltered fun. Get ready for a show where athletes are just as good at pulling off pranks as they are at playing their respective sports.
