Josh Hart Injury Status For Lakers vs Knicks
Since being offloaded from the Los Angeles Lakers as part of the club's blockbuster trade for 10-time All-Star center/power forward Anthony Davis in 2019, now-New York Knicks swingman Josh Hart has evolved into one of the most beloved role players in the NBA.
He's now a one-man wrecking crew, capable of defending everyone from Darius Garland to LeBron James. Standing at just 6-foot-4, the 29-year-old Villanova product is an impressive rebounder for his size.
Though he began his New York tenure as a reserve, Hart has become the club's permanent starting shooting guard this season, following a flurry of summer trades that brought in All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns and All-Defensive Team small forward Mikal Bridges.
Across 47 healthy bouts this season, Hart is averaging 13.9 points on .556/.353/.813 shooting splits, 9.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.6 steals a night.
Hart is exactly the kind of impressive two-way wing that the Lakers essentially brought in with their lone trade of the year so far, when they ditched D'Angelo Russell's expiring deal, power forward Maxwell Lewis, and three second round picks to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for 3-and-D small forward Dorian Finney-Smith and little-used reserve guard Shake Milton. Finney-Smith is not the rebounder or passer Hart is, however.
Per the league's latest injury report, Hart is considered questionable to suit up through a sore right knee. Backup center Mitchell Robinson is on the shelf as he continues to recuperate from a left ankle surgery, while wing Pacome Dadiet is out with a great toe sprain in his right foot. Two-way player Kevin McCullar Jr. is putting in reps with the Westchester Knicks, New York's G League affiliate.
Ahead of the game, Finney-Smith and backup point guard Gabe Vincent have seen their statuses improved to probable, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN. Finney-Smith is dealing with a right shoulder contusion, while Vincent has a left knee contusion. Backup small forward Cam Reddish, who has fallen out of J.J. Redick's rotation, will miss the bout due to undisclosed personal reasons.
Davis remains out for L.A. with his abdominal muscle strain, as does his backup Christian Wood, who has yet to play in a game this season for the 27-19 Lakers while recovering from a left knee surgery. Second-year point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino is out with a strained left hamstring. Starting forwards Rui Hachimura (left calf soreness) and LeBron James (left knee injury management) are considered probable to suit up.
