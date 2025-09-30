Key Lakers Free Agent Signing Already Dealing With Injury to Start Training Camp
A critical Los Angeles Lakers free agent signing is already grappling with a health issue, before even the start of the NBA preseason.
On Tuesday, L.A. head coach JJ Redick has indicated that former Defensive Player of the Year guard Marcus Smart sat out of a training camp team practice with a new injury, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.
"Marcus [is] just dealing with a little bit of Achilles tendinopathy," Redick told gathered reporters at the Lakers' practice facility in El Segundo. "He's been in a slow ramp-up, he's a modified participant, nothing live today, we expect him to be fine by the end of the week."
The 31-year-old Oklahoma State product inked a two-season, $10.5 million bi-annual exception deal with the Lakers this summer. He may no longer be the perimeter menace who nabbed three All-Defensive Team honors during his Boston Celtics-era prime, but the Lakers are hopeful that Smart can rediscover some of the tenacity on that end that made him so special.
Right now, it looks like the years of punishing his body guarding players at a variety of different positions seems to be taking a toll on Smart's health.
Smart split his last two NBA seasons between the Memphis Grizzlies and Washington Wizards, appearing in a grand total of 54 games. Last season on a rebuilding Washington squad, Smart was given the lowest minutes load of his career, 18.7 per. He averaged 9.3 points on .440/.392/.686 shooting splits, 2.5 assists, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.1 steals.
It's unclear exactly what role Smart will have with Los Angeles to start the season. Many believe that Los Angeles still believes in his defensive versatility, and could slot the 6-foot-3 guard in as the team's starting small forward, ahead of the slower, bigger Rui Hachimura.
At 6-foot-8, Hachimura is really more of a miscast power forward, but is a good-enough defender at the three spot. He's certainly more useful than LeBron James at this stage of the four-time MVP's career.
Lakers Already Looking Like the Walking Wounded This Week
Smart is one of four Lakers who is already grappling with health concerns. James, 40, has "nerve irritation" in his glute, while veteran guard Gabe Vincent has a lingering knee problem and rookie forward Adou Thiero continues to recover from a college-era injury.
Redick admitted that James "probably did too much in camp" last season, Redick's first year as a head coach in the league.
